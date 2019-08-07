Breaking News
NSCDC puts 940 personnel through psychological assessment in Borno

The Borno Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Wednesday, began a psychological assessment of 940 personnel engaged in counter-insurgency operations in the state.

The Commandant of the Corps, Abdullahi Ibrahim, said at the inauguration of the exercise that it was aimed at addressing issues of trauma and improving the health status of the personnel.

Ibrahim added that the exercise would expose the personnel to modern behavioural techniques, to enable them understand emergency psycho-social needs for appropriate interventions.

The commander outlined the attributes of a good security personnel to include intelligence, personality, emotional stability, job satisfaction, tolerance, self-confidence and initiative.

“The assessment exercise will go a long way toward enhancing the cordial relationship between NSCDC’s personnel, sister security organizations and the people,” he added.

According to him, the exercise would be conducted periodically in all its formations in the state. (NAN)

