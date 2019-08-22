NPA Board raises concern over illegal encroachment into Calabar Port

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR-The Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has raised concern over illegal encroachment within the vicinity of the Calabar Port.

The Chairman, of the Board, Mr Emmanuel Adesoye said this on Thursday in Calabar at the end of the board’s visit to the Calabar Port.

His words:”The issue of encroachment is a serious concern. We mentioned it to the Obong of Calabar when we visited him in his palace.

” We need to work in an atmosphere where there is no threat to lives and property, ” Adesoye said.

Speaking further ,he said that a quit order would be issued after due procedures.

The chairman said the board was not impressed about the low level of activities in the port, but promised that the board and management were working hard to increase the volume of activities.

He said : “There is need for us to continue to dialogue and find a peaceful resolution, but if all that fails, we can now go ahead as a responsible entity to quit them.

“We were in the shoreline and I am not happy about the level of activities that has gone down because of collapsed jetty.

” I am sure that is going to addressed pretty soon. We want to see the level of activities increase in the port and that is what we are working on, ” he said.

Adesoye said that the board and management were taking appropriate measures to address all issues of low drive at the Calabar Port.

He commended the host community for the prevailing peace and cordial relationship with management of the port.

The chairman was Calabar in company of other members of the board including the Secretary, Mr Eniola Williams, who is also the General Manager Legal Services of NPA.

Vanguard