Not too young to run: Oyo speaker bags fellowship award

IBADAN-A service-oriented body, the Institute of Personality Development and Customer Relationship Management, IPD-CRM, Nigeria has conferred a Fellowship Award on the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin for his distinctive and outstanding disposition which is helping him to inspire others for growth and development.

The speaker received the fellowship award from the institute which is affiliated to the International Council of Customer Service Organisation and World Personality Development Council at its one-day training and induction programme held at the Lead City University, Ibadan on Saturday.

While presenting the award to the speaker, the President of the Institute, Dr Ayobami Owolabi said IPD-CRM identifies, celebrates and honours personalities with integrity, excellence and professionalism.

He noted Mr Ogundoyin perfectly fell into the category of such distinguished personalities, hence the presentation of the prestigious fellowship award of the institute to him.

According to the president, as the youngest speaker in Nigeria and indeed in Oyo State, the political headquarters of the South West, Mr Ogundoyin is already making waves like a true representative of the youth and a perfect example of the “Not too young to run” policy in the country.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, the recipient, Mr Ogundoyin said he was highly honoured and humbled with the fellowship award which he noted, came from an institute seeking to bring about a synergy between personality development and customer relationship management.

The speaker stressed that it was time youth and other Nigerians to exhibit positive traits, be trustworthy, diligent, hardworking and focused so as to make lasting and outstanding contributions to the overall growth and development of the nation.

“I am using this medium to again charge the Nigerian youth to be disciplined and develop their potentials in all ramifications to enable them to identify the myriad of challenges confronting the nation and proffer necessary solutions to them as the future of any society lies in its young generation.”

“Oyo Assembly is blessed with a lot of young legislators who are poised to change the political narrative in the state and the country at large,” the speaker added.

Recalled that Mr Ogundoyin had earlier bagged the senior Fellowship Award of the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics, CIPRMP, Ghana.

The award ceremony was attended by Mr Akeem Adedibu (Iwajowa), the Chief Whip of the assembly; Mr Ayo Fatokun (Akinyele I), Chairman Parliamentary Caucus; Mr Olagoke Francis (Ibadan North East) and Mr. Babajide Gabriel (Ibadan North II) and political functionaries.

