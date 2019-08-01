Gov Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Thursday said that the State Governments in the Northwest are ready to collaborate with security agents to address insecurity ravaging the zone.

He said the state governments are similarly ready to liaise with other relevant stakeholders to ensure peace return to the zone and the entire country.

Masari stated this during the opening ceremony of meeting of the Northwest governors, leaders of Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders, Vigilante groups, Herdsmen and security chiefs in the zone.

“We, as governors, we are fully aware of our responsibility of securing life and property of people.

“So, we are ever ready anytime and anywhere to give maximum support and corporation, as we have been doing, to ensure that the lives of our people are well protected.

“This is a continuation of what has started at various times and in various states; efforts of the IGP to mobilise support and understanding of all concerns to ensure that peace will once again return to the region and country as a whole,” he said.

In his remarks, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said that they were in the state to review ongoing activities in the zone to curb insecurity.

He said the meeting was with a view to finding lasting solutions to the security challenges facing the zone and the country.

“Before today, there had been a lot of peace initiatives introduced by various states in the zone on how to cooperate and stop the killings that are taking place from one community to another.

“That was why we are in Katsina to review activities initiated and see those things that worked and those that didn’t work,” Adamu said.

According to Masari, this would assist to restore peace in the zone and the entire country so that people would go about their normal business like before.

“We know we are farmers. As such, we should be able to go to the farms.

“We know we are cattle breeders, we should be able to go and rear our cattle without molestation,” he said.

Reports have it that the governors in attendance were those of Katsina, Kano, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara state.

Others were the deputy governors of Niger and Jigawa States.

Vanguard