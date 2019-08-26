Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

ABOUT 1,000 students of the Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa Oyo State have threatened court action against the management of the institution for their alleged non-accreditation of courses they studied in school.

The aggrieved students accused the institution of admitting them when it (the institution) was aware that the courses they applied for were not accredited.

One of the affected students, Onubi Samuel Everest, said he was unduly victimised for registering his displeasure over the seeming negligence of the university management.

According to him, several parents of the affected students, who realised after their wards had completed their studies that their years in the institution were wasted, are still in shock.

According to the students’ spokesperson, the problem started two years ago when the former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi considered the Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa for autonomy.

The institution was a satellite campus of The Polytechnic, Ibadan before they were granted autonomy some years ago.

He said: “The management admitted us for Higher National Diploma (HND) knowing that many of their courses were not accredited. They told us that National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the management of the institution had agreed on accreditation before the completion of our first session but it was a lie.”

“Management advertised sales of its forms and we were lured into it. We purchased the forms and started the programme but they later told us after completion of our programmes that we were admitted in error.”

“We are more than 1,000 students from five departments. The most annoying thing about it is that we have not had any information from the management since we completed our programmes two years ago.”

Reacting to the allegation, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr Gbenga Olayiwola said: “the state government has set up a panel of inquiry to look into the matter and their findings would be made known soon.”

Vanguard