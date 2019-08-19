Breaking News
No youth’ll be left out in Okowa’s govt — Asiuwhu

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—SENIOR Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Youth Orientation, Mr Godspower Asiuwhu has assured that no youth would be left out in the developmental policies of the state government, especially those who are determined to key into the various programmes of government for their betterment.

Speaking at the annual liberation praise and worship at Odurubu Community, Patani Local Government Area of the state, Asiuwhu said the policies already put in place by the state government would make it almost impossible for any youth not to benefit from the Governor  Okowa’s administration.

He said: “I make bold today to say that no youth in this our state will be left out. I say this authoritatively, because I am sure of the kind of man we have as a governor. This administration, will leave the youths better than it met them. An administration that started off with empowering the youths through the STEP,  YAGEP, GEEP, ETC programme is one that will deliver for our people.”

