No record of scarcity, price hike of fertilisers in Kaduna State – Official

Kaduna – Kaduna State Government says it has not received any complain of price hike or scarcity of fertilisers by farmers for the 2019 crop season in the state.

Mr Bungwun Bege, a Deputy Director and desk officer for fertiliser distribution in the state’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

Bege said that the state government had entered into an agreement with two companies, Flour Mills and TAK Fertiliser for the supply of the commodity to farmers in the state.

He said that each of the companies agreed to deliver 5,000 metric tonnes at the initial stage at government approved N5, 500 per 50kg bag, and so far there had not been any price increase by the suppliers.

According to him, the suppliers have faced glut during the 2018 crop season when they oversupplied the commodity to farmers in the state.

Bege said there was also no scarcity of the commodity in the state as “Flour Mills has five trucks and while TAK has two trucks of 600/50kg bags in state government stores in each of the 23 local government areas.

“While farmers in some local governments have bought up to 19 trucks, others are yet to buy up two trucks because they buy according to their needs.“

The official said that the ministry did not receive any complain of scarcity or hike of the price of the commodity from farmers in any part of the state. (NAN)

