No part of Nigeria’ll be occupied by criminal elements, Buratai vows

Zaria—The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has vowed not to allow criminal elements to occupy any part of Nigeria.

Buratai, who was speaking at the 61st passing out parade of the Nigerian Military School, Zaria in Kaduna State, reiterated his commitment to combat all security challenges confronting the nation.

Represented by the Chief of Policy and Planning, Lieutenant General Lamidi Adeosun, Buratai, said the army in collaboration with other security agencies, was doing everything possible to tame the resurgence of the Boko Haram, kidnapping, armed banditry and other related crimes across the country.

“I will like to reassure you all that the Nigerian army is committed to the unity and security of this country and will do everything humanly possible to ensure that no part of this country is occupied by criminal elements.

“We will continue to support the civil authorities by ensuring that our countrymen and women are safe and protected in the course of their legitimate activities,” he stated.

According to Buratai, the Federal Government is concerned with the security challenges in parts of the country.

He, however, noted that the military is winning the war against terrorism by stabilising the north-eastern region.

One of the achievements recorded in the military operations in the northeast, he stated, is the improvement of economic activities in the affected area.

“The Nigerian Army in collaboration with other sister services and security agencies has been able to stabilise the situation, especially in the north-eastern part of Nigeria.

“Consequently, economic activities of the affected areas are gradually improving as the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, are voluntarily returning to their ancestral homes with farmers going back to their farmlands,” he stated.

While appreciating the efforts of soldiers in the ongoing military operations in the fight against terrorism, the COAS admonished the new graduands to be loyal to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

