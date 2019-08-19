No Igbo man was set ablaze in Abuja by Fulani youths ― Police

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Police in the Federal Capital Territory have urged residents of Abuja to discard a video currently trending in the social media purporting that an Igbo man was set ablaze by some Fulani youths.

The FCT Police Command stated that after a thorough investigation in the nook and crannies of Abuja, it was discovered that no incident of such happened and the background of the scene of the incident is not from any Abuja community.

A statement by DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Police Public Relations Officer assured FCT resident of adequate security of lives and property while urging that people go about their businesses without hindrance.

The statement titled, ‘Claims That An Igbo Man Was Set Ablaze in Abuja is False’, reads, “The FCT Police Command wishes to unequivocally state as untrue and misleading the video being circulated by some persons on WhatsApp and other social media platforms that an Igbo young man was set ablaze by irate Muslim youths in Abuja.

“The Command emphatically wants to note that discreet checks have been conducted across the nooks and crannies of FCT and no incident of such nature was recorded or even reported.

“It is also pertinent to add that the environment depicted in the circulating video does not represent any part of FCT.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard and consider as misleading the circulating video.

“Meanwhile, the Command wishes to reassure members of the public of its preparedness and commitment to protect lives and property and to forestall any act that could result in the breakdown of law and order in the Federal Capital Territory.

“Social media users are also advised to be mindful of the information they circulate through their platforms.“

Vanguard