Breaking News
Translate

No casualty recorded in collapsed pedestrian bridge at Yaba, Lagos — LASEMA

On 7:38 pmIn Newsby

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said that no casualty was recorded when a section of the pedestrian bridge collapsed at Yaba on Saturday.

Collapsed section of pedestrian bridge by St Dominic Catholic Church, Yaba, Lagos.

The Director General of the Agency, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos that no life was lost during the incident, adding that the agency carried out prompt recovery operations to ensure free flow of traffic in the area.

“An empty truck with registration number AAA 364 XS crashed onto the pedestrian bridge at the bus stop as a result of brake failure, thereby damaging the bridge railings.

Atiku’s son-in-law arraigned for ‘money laundering’(Opens in a new browser tab)

“ However, no loss of life nor injury was sustained at the scene,” the LASEMA boss said.

He said that one of the affected bridge railings was successfully recovered off the road with the aid of the agency’s truck and placed at a lay-by to ensure free vehicular movements

NAN correspondent who visited the scene on Sunday reports that entrance to the pedestrian bridge had been closed for public use.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.