NNPC selects 15 consortia for oil sale, products purchase deal

By Michael Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, said 15 consortia, made up of 35 foreign and indigenous companies, have emerged winners of its 2019/2020 Direct Sale Direct Purchase, DSDP, arrangement.

In a statement in Abuja, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, said the contract with the consortia/companies was expected to last for one year, effective October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020.

Ughamadu declared that this was in line with the avowed commitment of the NNPC to transparency and accountability in all its activities as committed by the new Group Managing Director of the corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari.

Under the DSDP arrangement, Ughamadu noted that the 15 consortia shall over the contract period, offtake crude oil and in return, deliver corresponding petroleum products of equivalent value to NNPC, subject to the terms of the agreement.

He stated that the tender process comprised technical and commercial bid submission respectively, evaluation and shortlisting, then commercial negotiations with prequalified companies and engagement of the successful consortia/companies by the NNPC.

He listed the successful companies to include BP Oil International Limited/AYM Shafa Limited; Vitol SA/Calson-Hyson; TOTSA Total Oil Trading SA/Total Nigeria Plc; Gunvor International B.V./AY Maikifi Oil & Gas Company Limited; Trafigura PTE Limited/A. A. Rano Nigeria Limited; CEPSA S.A.U./Oando Plc; and Mocoh SA/Mocoh Nigeria Limited.

Others are Litasco SA/Brittania-U Nigeria Limited/Freepoint Commodities; MRS Oil & Gas Company Limited; Sahara Energy Resource Limited; Bono Energy Limited/Eterna Plc/Arkleen Oil & Gas Limited/Amazon Energy; and Matrix Energy Limited/Petratlantic Energy Limited/UTM Offshore Limited/Levene Energy Development Limited.

Also shortlisted are Mercuria Energy Trading SA/ Barbedos Oil & Gas Services Limited/Rainoil Limited/Petrogas Energy; Asian Oil & Gas PTE Limited/ Eyrie Energy Limited/ Masters Energy Oil & Gas Limited/Casiva Limited; and Duke Oil Company Incorporated.

Ughamadu said: “In his take-over note July 8, 2019, the newly appointed NNPC GMD, Kyari, had promised to open NNPC books to public scrutiny, saying as a publicly owned company, Nigerians deserve to know about the operations of the Corporation.

“He reiterated his management team’s commitment to transparency and accountability when he had a maiden town hall engagement with the staff of the corporation where he launched the team’s policy direction, tagged Transparency, Accountability, Performance and Excellence, TAPE.

Vanguard