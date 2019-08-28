NIMASA bags most reliable government organisation award in Ghana

NIGERIAN Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has been awarded the “Most Reliable Government Organisation of the Year” at the annual awards by the Pan African International magazine in Accra, Ghana. The organisers say the award was in recognised for “its giant achievements in the maritime sector, locally and globally.”

Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside, said at the event which was the seventh edition, that the economic programme of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was not only succeeding but also reliable.

The pan African International Recognition Awards/Annual Discourse has as theme, “Driving Growth and Sustainable Economic Development through Good Governance – Improving Structures and Policies in Africa.” It was a forum to showcase and honour leaders, organisations, and individuals who had shown commitment to the development of the continent.

Dakuku said: “This honour is a testament to the success and dependability of President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic agenda. We keyed in a long time ago, and we have been running with the vision of the President to restore Nigeria to greatness. At NIMASA, we are also pursuing a transformational agenda, and this award is a testimony to the effectiveness of our strategy. We are doing our bit like a strategic economic pillar in the collective task of delivering progress to the majority of Nigerians.”

The Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Dr Bashir Jamoh, who represented the Director-General, received the award on behalf of the Agency. The event had Director of the Kenya School of Law, Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba, as the keynote speaker.

The award ceremony brought together renowned intellectuals and financial experts from across the globe to proffer solutions to the varied challenges facing African countries. It was an opportunity for African political and business leaders, government agencies, research institutions and investors to meet and proffer solutions to the challenges of unemployment, terrorism, insecurity and corruption, which have prevented most African countries from reaching their developmental potential.

The 2019 award is the latest recognition of the efforts by NIMASA, under the current management, to positively contribute to the socio-economic development of Nigeria, and the African continent, in general. It comes on the heels of the “Outstanding Invaluable Company Award”, which Rotary International conferred on the Agency in March for various Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives it has embarked on in recent times.

Vanguard