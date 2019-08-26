Nigeria’s 5% NHIS enrollment in 15yrs shameful – NMA

… Plans national health confab to address challenges

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has decried the enrolment of less than five per cent of Nigeria’s population into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) after 15 years of the scheme’s flag-off, saying the statistics are not only unfortunate but shameful.

NMA President, Dr Francis Faduyile, stated this on Monday in Abuja at a World Press Conference to herald the 2nd National Health Summit.

Faduyile, who also lamented Nigeria’s failure to maintain a sustainable primary healthcare system, said the national health summit w8lk serve as a platform for proffering solutions to the myriad of problems facing the nation’s health sector.

He noted that the first national health confab by the association held in Delta state in 2013 formed the template for the eventual enactment of the National Health Act; the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF), and the association’s strategic plan (2017 – 2021) etc.

“It is unfortunate that after 15 years of the NHIS, we still have less than five per cent enrolment. Whereas, neighbouring countries like Ghana have encouraged over 40 per cent of their population to be enrolled in its health insurance scheme,” he lamented

While urging the new ministers of health to ensure a more robust implementation of the NHIS programme to boost enrolment, Faduyile also called on them “to also work closely with the 36 states and FCT to increase funding for health and ensure the primary healthcare centres across the country are functional.”

Speaking further, he disclosed that the national health summit with the theme: ‘Patient-Centred Care’ will feature the investiture of Dr. Osahon Enabulele, a former NMA President, as the new President of Commonwealth Medical Association; adding that President Muhammadu Buhari; the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; a former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon; Delta state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa; will grace the occasion among other dignitaries.

