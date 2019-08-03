Nigerians fume over Sowore’s arrest, demand his immediate release

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigerians have condemned the arrest of the Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore, by the Department of the State Service, DSS, and demanded for his immediate release.

Sowore who created a hash tag ‘#RevolutionNow’, as a social media instrument to correct, condemn and criticize President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal government activities was arrested around 1:30am on Saturday.

The human right activist had planned a protest on August 6, noting that, “All that is needed for a #Revolution is for the oppressed to choose a date they desire for liberty, not subjected to the approval of the oppressor.

In view of that DSS stormed his residence and arrested him.

Reactions

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has frowned at Sowore’s arrest, noting that, “Freedom of speech is not only constitutionally guaranteed, it is the substructure of our democracy. These kidnappings in the guise of arrests stands condemned.

Also Senator Shehu Sani, condemned the arrest, saying that the country’s democracy was like a block of ice floating on warn waters. He demanded for the immediate release of Sowore.

His words, “Our democracy is a block of ice floating on warm waters. The sponsored protest and attacks on the @AmnestyNigeria stands condemned. The arrest & detention of @YeleSowore is needless. I join the call for his release #FreeSowore.”

More also, a popular musician, Mr P of the P square, Peter Okoye said, “#FreeSowore Mr president do you still remember this protest pictures, who and who dey front of this picture, Mr buhari is you and you and you and you, but today you are sending DSS to arrest someone that is doing sametin that you did some years ago. #freesowore”

Freedom of speech is not only constitutionally guaranteed, it is the substructure of our democracy. These kidnappings in the guise of arrests stands condemned. -AA — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) August 3, 2019

The ruling political elites are allergic to the freedoms they once stood for;Are fearful of the rights they once stood for;Are reneging on the ideas and principles of justice they once fought for and are subscribing to the autocracy they once despised and denounced. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) August 3, 2019

Our democracy is a block of ice floating on warm waters.The sponsored protest and attacks on the @AmnestyNigeria stands condemned.The arrest & detention of @YeleSowore is needless.I join the call for his release #FreeSowore. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) August 3, 2019

The enemy of the slave who wants freedom is the master.The enemy of the Slave who don’t want freedom is the slave who wants freedom. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) August 3, 2019

Buhari, others protesting in under GEJ administration over insecurity, but denying others the same opportunity in 2019. Nigerians have the right to make their voices heard on national issues. #FreeSowore pic.twitter.com/UKGhWB4Qrh — Graphics designer (@iamselex) August 3, 2019

Sowore arrested for wanting a revolution, killer herdsmen walking free 4 killing Innocent people, Boko Haram members freed for claiming repentant.

Nothing can stop an idea dat has come to stay! Revolution we seek, Revolution we will get#FreeSowore#RevolutionNow#BuhariIsACoward pic.twitter.com/dgg3fv7RzH — SeyiRants® (@sheyirealtor) August 3, 2019

The arrest of @YeleSowore is uncharitable, unkind, unecessary, uncalled for, unsustainable, indefensible and regrettable. I condemn this fascistic and Gestapo-like action by the DSS against him and I call for his immediate and unconditional release. #FreeSoworeNow #RevolutionNow — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) August 3, 2019

Vanguard