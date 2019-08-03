Breaking News
Nigerians fume over Sowore’s arrest, demand his immediate release

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigerians have condemned the arrest of the Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore, by the Department of the State Service, DSS, and demanded for his immediate release.

Sowore who created a hash tag ‘#RevolutionNow’, as a social media instrument to correct, condemn and criticize President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal government activities was arrested around 1:30am on Saturday.

The human right activist had planned a protest on August 6, noting that, “All that is needed for a #Revolution is for the oppressed to choose a date they desire for liberty, not subjected to the approval of the oppressor.

In view of that DSS stormed his residence and arrested him.

Reactions

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has frowned at Sowore’s arrest, noting that, “Freedom of speech is not only constitutionally guaranteed, it is the substructure of our democracy. These kidnappings in the guise of arrests stands condemned.

Also Senator Shehu Sani, condemned the arrest, saying that the country’s democracy was like a block of ice floating on warn waters. He demanded for the immediate release of Sowore.

His words, “Our democracy is a block of ice floating on warm waters. The sponsored protest and attacks on the @AmnestyNigeria stands condemned. The arrest & detention of @YeleSowore is needless. I join the call for his release #FreeSowore.”

More also, a popular musician, Mr P of the P square, Peter Okoye said, “#FreeSowore Mr president do you still remember this protest pictures, who and who dey front of this picture,  Mr buhari is you and you and you and you,  but today you are sending DSS to arrest someone that is doing sametin that you did some years ago. #freesowore”

