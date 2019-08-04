Breaking News
Translate

Again, another Nigerian, Benjamin Okoronkwo shot dead in South Africa

On 5:07 pmIn Newsby

The Nigerian Union in South Africa, on Sunday, confirmed the untimely death of Benjamin Okoronkwo, a 43-year-old Taxify driver from Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government of Ebonyi state.

Again, another Nigerian, Benjamin Okoronkwo shot dead in South Africa
Again, another Nigerian, Benjamin Okoronkwo shot dead in South Africa

Senate to confirm 43 ministerial nominees today(Opens in a new browser tab)

The union said in a statement by its Assistant National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ikele Odefa, that he was shot dead by unknown assailants at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 3, in his car.

According to the statement e-mailed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Nigerian Union in South Africa has visited the scene of the ugly incident and later went to open a case of murder at Mofartview Police Station in Johannesburg south cluster.

Verification: No end in sight to Nigerian Airways pensioners’ woes(Opens in a new browser tab)

Odefa said the deceased is survived by two children and a wife.

He said the union was calling yet again on law enforcement to investigate his murder and whoever was involved should be prosecuted. (NAN)

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.