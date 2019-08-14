Nigeria vs Ukraine: Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr recalled Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho on Wednesday for next month’s friendly against Ukraine after he was dropped for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ukraine will host the Super Eagles on September 10 with coach Gernot Rohr sticking with the core of the squad which finished third at the Nations Cup last month.

The squad includes five other England-based players –- Iheanacho’s Leicester teammate Wilfred Ndidi, new Everton signing Alex Iwobi, Brighton defender Leon Balogun, West Brom’s Semi Ajayi and Stoke midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo.

Rohr also recalled Benfica defender Tyronne Ebuehi, who has recovered from a long-term injury, and called up uncapped striker Joe Aribo from Scottish giants Rangers as well as teenage goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, who plays for German club Fortuna Dusseldorf.

READ ALSO: Balotelli poised for move back to Italy with Brescia

Nigeria squad

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia Nicosia/CYP), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC), Emil Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf/GER)

Defenders: Ola Aina (Torino/ITA), Tyronne Ebuehi (Benfica/POR), Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto/POR), William Troost-Ekong (Udinese/ITA), Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion/ENG), Kenneth Omeruo (Leganes/ESP), Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn/GER), Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion/ENG)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Everton/ENG), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City/ENG), Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City/ENG), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City/ENG), Joe Aribo (Rangers/SCO)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr FC/KSA), Victor Osimhen (Lille/FRA), Moses Simon (Levante/ESP), Henry Onyekuru (Monaco/FRA), Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux/FRA), Paul Onuachu (Midtjylland/DEN), Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal/ESP)

VANGUARD

Nigeria vs Ukraine