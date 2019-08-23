Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday said that the partnership between Nigeria and the US was one that would continue to produce mutually desirable results for both countries.
Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, said that the vice president spoke when he received the administrator of the US Agency on International Development (USAID), Mr Mark Green, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
According to Osinbajo, the US is one of Nigeria’s most dependable development partner.
The vice president said the Nigerian government was grateful for the US interventions in the areas of health, humanitarian issues and education.
He reiterated the commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to improve the country’s education sector, and his resolve to enforce free and compulsory basic education for every child of primary and junior secondary school age.
“This is an area where the president particularly has a personal commitment.
” There could be more cooperation in the areas of teachers’ training, skills development, child education, especially girl-child education, among other interventions in the education sector.”
Osinbajo also highlighted the need for more development partnerships in the areas of improving the country’s power sector and security.
While acknowledging US military assistance, Osinbajo said that the Federal Government would also welcome more cooperation in tackling humanitarian challenges in the North-East of the country.
In his remarks, Green who was accompanied by the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Symington, said that US and Nigeria had a deep friendship based on shared values and shared priorities.
“We have a particular interest in continuing our very strong partnership in providing humanitarian assistance, particularly in areas in the North.
Earlier, the vice president had received a delegation from the Andrew Young Foundation, led by civil rights activist and former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Andrew Young.
Osinbajo described Young as one of the major icons in the US civil rights movement.
He added that Young had played a very important role in Nigeria and influenced positively many of its leaders.
In his remarks, Young commended the Buhari administration for being able to hold the country together in spite of the differences and ensuring that democracy thrives.
Young, who worked with the late Martin Luther King Jnr., was accompanied by Ambassador Howard Jeter, Nigerian Businessman, Sir Emeka Offor and Sen. Ken Nnamani.