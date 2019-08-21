By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governorship Candidate in the 2019 election, Senator Jeremiah Useni, has said Nigeria is not yet mature politically to jettison the zoning arrangement that has been producing leaderships at different levels of society and from diverse communities.

He reiterated rotational leadership should still be maintained as such gives freedom and opportunity to be involved in governance.

Useni bared his thoughts in Jos while in audience with some party officials, elders, and stakeholders from Zawan district of Jos South Local Government Area of the State who paid him a visit.

“Rotational leadership is best for us for now. It gives people the freedom and opportunity to be involved in establishing and running the government of their choice at different levels.

“Nigeria is not yet ripe to have leaders produced from only one area all the time and so deny others. Even in the days of military rule, leadership was always balanced to give fair representation to all parts of the country.

“If you allow only specific areas to produce leaderships, it will breed bitterness, hatred and crisis because many communities will feel left out of being involved to also run their own affairs,” he said.

Leader of the delegation, Mr. James Pam, said they were in Senator Useni’s residence to show support and to pray with him saying, “PDP leaders, supporters and stakeholders in Zawan have full confidence in your leadership and that is why the party supported you fully during the primaries as well as giving the highest number of votes among all the districts in Jos South in the general elections.”

