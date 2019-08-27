NHRC to FG: Respect El-Zakzaky’s right to health, medical treatment

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—THE National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, has asked the Federal Government to grant the detained leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, Sheik Ibrahim El Zakzaky, access to medical treatment.

The Commission, in a statement by its Director, Corporate Affairs & External Linkages, Mr Lambert Oparah said there was a need “for dialogue in handling the controversial issue of the Leader of the IMN, Sheik El- Zakzaky”.

It warned security agencies not to infringe on the constitutional right of Nigerians to hold a peaceful protest.

“Reacting to the sudden return of the Sheik few days after his medical trip to India, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu said the IMN Leader’s right to health and medical treatment should not be compromised under any circumstances.

“The Executive Secretary who had earlier commended the Federal Government for granting the IMN Leader the leave to undergo treatment in India regretted that the whole exercised was botched over a disagreement between the Sheik and security operatives calling both parties to employ dialogue as a way of resolving the issues.

“Ojukwu also called on IMN members to tow the path of peace and desist from the use of violence and hate speech in expressing their grievances so as not to precipitate the breakdown of law and order.”

He further called on security agencies to ensure adequate protection of Nigerians and grant them the constitutional right to peaceful protest without hindrance.

“The NHRC has been at the forefront of finding a lasting solution to the protracted conflict between the IMN and security agencies following a faceoff between the army and members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria IMN in Zaria over 4 years ago”, the statement read.

