Next Level to witness faster pace of development – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed, has assured Nigerians that the “Next Level’’ administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, will witness a faster pace of infrastructure development.

Mohammed gave the assurance on Thursday in Abuja, at the 9th Quadrennial Conference of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

He said that a lot of ongoing projects would be delivered and put to use for the comfort of Nigerians.

“The government is investing massively in the provision of critical infrastructure to enable you to discharge your duties effectively and efficiently.

“As a matter of fact, no government has invested more in infrastructure development than the Buhari Administration.

“As I speak, there is at least one federal road under construction in each of the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The setting up of the 650 million dollar Presidential Infrastructure Fund is aimed at accelerating the ongoing construction work on the Second Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, East-West Road, Abuja-Kano Expressway and the Mambilla Hydro-electric Project.

“There is no better demonstration of President Buhari’s commitment to deliver on critical infrastructure across the country, he said.

The minister also called on NURTW to support the government as it evolved innovative measures to tackle the challenge of insecurity on the roads.

He said the union should support the fight against insecurity by providing timely information to security agencies, particularly on all black spots on the nation’s highways.

“Whether on intra or inter-state journey, your members crisscross the length and breadth of this vast nation and, collectively, have great access to information that can help to make our roads safer.

“As government continues to frontally tackle the menace of insecurity, it is incumbent on all of us to collaborate in order to address the kidnapping, armed robbery and other forms of insecurity on our roads.

“You must also not forget your role in ensuring the safety of your passengers by obeying all traffic rules and regulations, shunning drug abuse and thuggery.

“As a government, we will continue to work hard to ensure that you carry out your functions with utmost ease, comfort and safety,’’ he said.

The Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, expressed government’s readiness with NURTW.

Represented by Mrs Anthonia Akpan, a Director in the ministry, Amaechi said the president had directed that priority be given to the sector in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan of his administration.

The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress Ayuba Wabba, commended the outgoing President of NURTW, Alhaji Najeem Yasin, for the numerous achievements recorded during his tenure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports Yasin is expected to hand over the baton of leadership to his successor, Alh. Tajudeen Baruwa, from Ogun State Council of the union. (NAN)

