New mines minister targets 40% job creation in 4 years

Promises to consolidate on Fayemi’s achievement

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE new Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, Wednesday, targeted 40 per cent job creation in the mining sector within four years.

Adegbite made this known while having his maiden media briefing at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, shortly he was sworn-in along the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Okechukwu Ogah, as both also addressed management and staff of the ministry.

He (Adegbite) is the past Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Ogun State under the Senator Amosun-led administration.

He said: “We need to guide our loins and achieve in such a short time. Am really impressed with the warm reception I received today and mute this field and have some rudimentary interaction because I worked in Ogun state as commissioner for works and infrastructure.

“I knew that they were often times we had to resolve issues about illegal miners, and I know for sure that Ogun state has a lot of minerals that is the rudimentary we are talking about in this sector. I intend to learn quickly from all of you especially the permanent secretary.

“Today, as soon as we were handed over the portfolio I approach Governor Fayemi I followed his progress while he was in the ministry, I knew he had done a lot of work and like he said there is no real getting the will you can always learn from people that have work before. And also, I intend along with my brother, of course, to learn quickly the lopes so that we can contribute our quota to the success of this administration.

“Especially, increasing the revenue phases of the country and lifting people out of poverty Mr President has promised that we will lift 100 million people out of poverty in 10 years. By the end of the term of this administration, we want to at least if not 40 per cent done. On the fourth year if not this it should be around 35 to 40 per cent. This I am sure that this ministry will contribute its own to that.”

Adegbite also cautioned management and staff in the ministry to inculcate the spirit of honesty and hard work in order to overcome the temptation to be corrupt and not just in monetary issues but attitude.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uchechukwu Ogah, expressed determination to change the narrative in the ministry with the cooperation of staff.

“For us here we are determined to change the narrative of this Ministry and we cannot do it alone we need all of you so that we can make this ministry to become an enviable ministry that people will want to come into; so I want to encourage you , and we want the maximum support that you can give to us because at the end of the day every one of us will be happy that we are part of this ministry,” Ogah said.

