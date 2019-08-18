Ndidi expects Chelsea to fight like wounded lions

Wilfred Ndidi believes that Chelsea will be in no mood to concede defeat when they clash with Leicester City in today’s English Premier League match.

Chelsea lost their opening league game under coach Frank Lampard, a 4-0 drubbing at Manchester United’s stomping ground Old Trafford, and according to Ndidi his team mates must have to brace up for good fight.

“Despite the fact that they’ve lost two games, it will be a difficult game and we will have to be alert. We got a point against Wolves, but we can be better going into the Chelsea game. We’ll go there to try and get something out of it.

“Every game we learn, and we take to the next game. For Wolves, they’re a very good team. We actually kept the ball in possession and that’s difficult against Wolves.

“Playing like that, it gives us more confidence to go forward. They have a good record away from home and I think we did well defensively. We have to try and create more chances now,” the 22- year-old told the club’s website.

VANGUARD