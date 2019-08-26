Breaking News
Navy seizes 9,489 bags of rice from smugglers

… Arrests three suspects with 600 metric tonnes of illegally refined AGO

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Navy, Monday, disclosed that 9,489 bags of rice were recovered from different syndicates who specialized in smuggling rice through the nation’s waterways, between January and August.

In the month of August alone, it said 919 bags of rice were recovered.

The latest arrest according to its Director of Information, Commodore Suleiman Dahun, was made at Mbo River in Akwa-Ibo,  during which   nine suspected smugglers were arrested , with  502 bags of rice valued over N10 million.

Vanguard gathered that when information on activities of smugglers around Parrot Island  reached the Forward Operating Base, Ibaka, in Akwa-Ibom State, some gun boats were deplored, thereby leading to the arrest.

Dahun, stated disclosed that the bags of rice were being conveyed in three out board engines, which were also intercepted. Also recovered from the suspects according to him, were two pumping machines.

He said, “this brings the number of seized rice in the month of  August 2019, to 919 bags, while  the total number of bags of rice seized so far by the Nigerian Navy in year 2019  are 9,489 bags.

“ The  Naval Headquarters commended the sustained efforts of the Base in checking smuggling activities. The Base was similarly enjoined to sustain efforts towards curbing all forms of illegalities especially smuggling activities in line with the objectives of the ongoing OPERATION SWIFT RESPONSE”.

Similarly, he disclosed that “Forward Operating Base FORMOSO has handed over an arrested barge EBIZARH and a tug boat HEBIZARH with three crew members to the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

“The two vessels were arrested at Nigerian Agip Oil Company Terminal in Brass, Bayelsa State, for conveying 600 metric tonnes of suspected illegally refined AGO”.

