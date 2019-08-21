By Shina Abubakar

An accused person Habeebulahi Abdulrahman, who was arraigned before a magistrate court in Ede over alleged abduction a 16-year-old girl has been rearrested by the Osun state command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The cleric, who was earlier arrested in June by the state Police command and arraigned on three counts charges bothering on unlawful kidnap, attempted rape and assault of a minor.

However, it was gathered that NAPTIP invited the cleric two weeks ago but he refused to honour the invitation.

Confirming his arrest, the state Public Relations Officer of the agency, Mr Femi Akeju said the accused person has been arrested after failing to honour the agency’s invitation.

He said the agency had waited for him to honour the invitation but failed and had to trail him before eventually arresting him.

He added that the suspect is in the agency’s custody and he is cooperating with its officers investigating the matter.

He disclosed that the agency arrested the suspect based on the report of his arraignment and it’s the outcome.

The issue took a twist at the magistrate court, when the victim, who was his student, threatened to commit suicide if the matter is settled out of court.

It was earlier reported that the accused family met with the elders in the family in a bid to lure the young ones to agree to their own terms.

However, during his second arraignment before the court, the matter was slated for settlement and the parties are expected to report back to the court today, Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

The girl, who was his student, however, rejected the decision of the court, threatening to commit suicide if the matter is settled out of court.

