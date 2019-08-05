Breaking News
Naira closes at N362.57 to dollar at investors window

The naira on Monday traded at N362.57 to the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos. Turnover at the window stood at 293.60 million dollars.

File: Naira and Dollar

The currency was N359 to dollar at the parallel market in Lagos, while it was exchanged at N445 and N397 to the pound sterling and Euro, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the naira closed at N359 to the dollar, while it was N445 and N397 to the pound sterling and Euro,  respectively.

The naira had remained stable at the parallel market in Lagos due largely to the interventions of the CBN.

Meanwhile, turnover at the investors window at the end of July rose from 2.9 billion dollars in June to 4.12 billion dollars in July (NAN)

