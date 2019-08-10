Imam Abubakar Abdullahi

By Kayode Sanni-Arewa from Makkah, Saudi Arabia

An officer of the Nigeria Air Force, NAF, Corporal Bashir Umar who recently found and returned €37,000 belonging to a pilgrim at Kano Hajj Camp, has been selected by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, as member of the National Security team for Hajj.

Also Imam Abubakar Abdullahi who saved some Christians who sought refuge with him in Jos, Plateau state, was also included in the National Ulama team.

NAHCON Chairman, Barr Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammed made the disclosure at a pre arafat meeting in Makkah.

He explained that their show of bravery had won them the commissions recognition as good patriots of the teachings of the holy prophets.

Muhammed further stated the gesture, which is meant to appreciate the duo, would encourage other muslims to emulate them.