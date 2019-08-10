Breaking News
Translate

NAHCON sponsors honest Air Force personnel, selfless Imam to Hajj

On 11:09 amIn Newsby

Imam Abubakar Abdullahi

By Kayode Sanni-Arewa from Makkah, Saudi Arabia

 
An officer of the Nigeria Air Force, NAF, Corporal Bashir Umar who recently found and returned €37,000 belonging to a pilgrim at Kano Hajj Camp, has been selected by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, as member of the National Security team for Hajj.

imam, NAHCON, Hajj, Air Force personnel, Bashir Umar, Imam Abubakar Abdullahi
Imam Abubakar Abdullahi
 
Also Imam Abubakar Abdullahi who saved some Christians who sought refuge with him in Jos, Plateau state, was also included in the National Ulama team.
umar, NAHCON , Imam, Air Force personnel, Bashir Umar
An officer of the Nigeria Air Force, NAF, Corporal Bashir Umar
 
NAHCON Chairman, Barr Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammed made the disclosure at a pre arafat meeting in Makkah.
 
He explained that their show of bravery had won them the commissions recognition as good patriots of the teachings of the holy prophets.
 
Muhammed further stated the gesture, which is meant to appreciate the duo, would encourage other muslims to emulate them.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.