NAHCON completes phase one airlift of 44,450 pilgrims

NAHCON

By Kayode Sanni-Arewa from Makkah Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The Command and Control Centre of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, says the commission has concluded phase one airlift of 44,450 Muslim pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

Vanguard recalls that airlift of Nigeria Pilgrims to the holy land commenced on July 10, less than one month ago.

The last flight containing 301 Nigeria Pilgrims according to NAHCON departed Abuja to Jeddah Tuesday morning aboard Flynas XY5821, summing up the total flights that conveyed Nigeria Pilgrims to 93.

Meanwhile, NAHCON Monday joined other Hajj pilgrims board of other countries to attend practical demonstration of how pilgrims for this year’s Hajj would to the various sites site.

The exercise which was organised by Saudi Hajj Ministry on Jamrat (crowd control) spelt out logistics arrangements for every country from Makkah to rites’ sites in Mina, ‘Arafaat, and Muzdalifah.

NAHCON’s Representative in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Aliyu Tanko, led the officials of the commission and States’ Pilgrims Welfare Boards to the exercise.

The officials witnessed a practical demonstration of how three buses would convey 47 Nigerian pilgrims each at Bus Stations one after the other from their tents in Mina to those in ‘Arafaat and the subsequent trip to Muzdalifah from ‘Arafaat before returning to the tents in Mina for stoning of the large pillars (Jamaratul-aqabah).

The officials also used the opportunity to see the tents allocated to Nigerian pilgrims at Mina and ‘Arafaat as well as the point where they would stay at Muzdalifah before being moved to Mina for other religious rites, billed to commence August 9.