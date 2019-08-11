By Kayode Sanni-Arewa from Mina, Saudi Arabia

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has, on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, led various National Ulamas in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to offer special prayers for the peace and progress of Nigeria.

President of JIBWIS, Sheik Dr Abdullahi Bala Lau, led the other Islamic scholars to intercede for the nation in different Nigerian languages and prayed for lasting peace in the face of insecurity bedeviling the country.

The clerics also prayed for the economic advancement and prosperity of all citizens, just as they sought the wisdom of God for government at all levels to lead the nation to the Promise Land.

Prominent Nigerians present at the National prayer session include Senate president, Ahmed Lawan, Governors of Bauchi, Niger and Yobe states, Bala Muhammad, Abubakar Sani Bello and Mai Mala Buni, respectively, among others.

Speaking after the prayers, Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Senator Ali Ndume called on pilgrims to pray for a more secured nation and improved economy.

He said: “Our constitution is very clear on the main purpose of government, which is security and welfare of the citizen.

And this is the fundamental challenge we have in our country. As pilgrims, on this day, we should pray for security and welfare of the Nigerian citizens.

“Once a country is not secure, it cannot do anything and once citizens of a country are not happy in terms of welfare , there will be a lot of other challenges. So all the problems we are having in our country squarely centers on security and welfare, which should be our priority.”

Other Islamic Scholars who offered prayers include Sheikh Abdurrazak Al’hausawiy, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, Sheikh Yakubu Musa Hassan, Sheikh Dr. Kabiru Gombe, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, Sheikh Nasiru Abdul’Muhyi, Sheikh Prof. Okene, Sheikh Gwani Alkhadi, and Sheikh Engineer Aliyu Burga.