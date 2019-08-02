Breaking News
Nigerian Airforce eliminates scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

The Nigerian Airforce on Friday said its fighter aircraft operating in the North East, on Thursday killed score of Boko Haram terrorists following its strikes at the terrorists hideout at the fringes of Sambisa Forest.

Boko Haram, Nigeria terrorists
The NAF said, “In continuation of its sustained efforts to wipe out remnants of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the Northeast of Nigeria, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed a BHT hideout and killed some fighters at Alafa on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

“The air strike was conducted yesterday on (Thursday) 1 August 2019, following Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions that revealed the presence of the terrorists, along with their logistics supplies and equipment, in a group of structures within the settlement.

“Accordingly, the ATF dispatched 2 Alpha Jets to attack the location, scoring accurate hits in the target area, which led to the destruction of some of the structures and equipment as well as the killing of several terrorists.

A statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director, NAF Public Relations and Information said “The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its operations against the terrorists in the Northeast”

