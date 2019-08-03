N15m bailout: Nesiama appeals to Sports Ministry, AFN for repayment

By Ben Efe

Former Athletics Federation of Nigeria technical director, Omatseye Nesiama has called on the Sports ministry and the national athletics ruling body, to urgently refund a N15m bail out fund he gave out to facilitate travels and camping of Nigerian athletes before the 2015 All Africa Games.

Nesiama, a retired Nigeria Navy Commodore came to the rescue of the AFN in 2015, when money was hard in coming to fund the athletes’ camping, qualification competitions, overseas training tour and payment of allowances prior to the AAG held in Congo Brazzaville. This was with the understanding that the said sum would be refunded when the Sports Ministry eventually releases the money, which was budgeted for the exercise.

“I took it from the family account and up till now there hasn’t been any luck getting the money back. And it is beginning to tell on us and our schedules,” said Commodore Nesiama.

“I know that the former Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung approved the payment of the sum. But to date, it has been a story of no money, no money.

“Sometime ago I met with the Permanent Secretary and he was ready to take action, but we couldn’t find the file anymore. We have been looking for this file for three months now.”

Vanguard