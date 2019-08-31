N/Delta governors set to meet Buhari over NDDC board appointments

Governors of the nine oil producing states are set to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over appointment into the board of the Niger Development Commis-sion, NDDC, Board.

Addressing newsmen late Thursday night in Abuja, at the end of a two-hour meeting, Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson said there were pockets of protests after the appointments were made even as he advised concerned stakeholders to remain peaceful.

The governor said there was no consultation or collaboration with the NDDC governors before the appointments were made.

“We reviewed the current development pertaining to the NDDC. We are concerned about the governance processes. We are concerned about the way and manner recent appointments have been made.

“We call for calm among the oil producing states and region. We are critical stakeholders but we have not seen much collaboration between the presidency and the governors in the oil producing states. ”