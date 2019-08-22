My state is calm, sleep with your two eyes closed – Gov. Badaru

Gov. Muhammadu Badaru of Jigawa on Thursday assured corps members posted to the state of their safety, urging them to “sleep with your two eyes closed”.

Giving the assurance during the orientation of 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream II of National Youth Service Corps members posted to the state, the governor said his administration was in synergy with security agencies for the state to remain secure.

Represented by his Deputy, Malam Umar Namadi, the governor said government was not resting on its oars as security agencies were made to work round the clock and in synergy to ensure that the state remained safe.

“As you stay in this camp and even after the camping period, you should always sleep with your two eyes closed.”

“In other words, always go about your normal duties freely as no molestation is envisaged in any part of the state,” he said.

Badnarik assured that the people of the state were ready to receive corps members warmly after their orientation in places they would be deployed for their primary assignments.

Earlier in a remark, Coordinator of NYSC in Jigawa, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim, said a total of 1,357 corps members were deployed to Jigawa for service, consisting of 860 males and 497 females.

He thanked the governor for his support to the NYSC Scheme in the state, describing him as being “NYSC-Friendly”.

“As one of the most NYSC friendly executive governors in the country, we request that you continue to keep your doors open whenever we need to see you,” he pleaded.

Ibrahim reminded that just as there were provisions made to reward corps members who abided by the rules and regulations of the camp, there were also sanctions for those who went astray.

He therefore advised the corps members to cooperate among themselves, as well as with camp officials, so as to complete the service year without hitches. (NAN).

