My reelection, a call for more service delivery for Burutu Fed Constituency — Pondi

warri—The member representing Burutu Federal Constituency, Delta State, in the House of Representatives, Mr Julius Pondi has said his reelection for a second term has rekindled his commitment to give effective representation to his people through legislative framework.

He gave the assurance during his thanksgiving service at the Church of God Mission Ejiyere Zonal Headquarters, Warri, to appreciate God for his successful election and subsequent inauguration into the 9th National Assembly.

He said he was thanking God for his victory at the poll and thanked the people of Burutu for voting him for a second term, noting that the postponement of the 2019 general election posed a challenge but God saw him through.

Pondi promised to continue to give robust and effective representation to his people at the House of Representatives and thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for embarking on road infrastructural projects in riverine communities despite the difficult terrain.

Speaking at the event, Governor Okowa commended Pondi for recognising the help of God in his life, saying that he had a political future ahead of him and therefore, should not disconnect himself from the people.

The governor promised to provide electricity transformers for residents of Ejiyere and it’s adjourning streets following a request they made in a documentary report during the service to thank the governor for reconstructing the roads in the area.

