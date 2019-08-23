My husband is an unrepentant smoker, woman tells court

An Ibadan-based military personnel, Folasade Adedeji, on Friday petitioned a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, to dissolve her marriage to Taiwo, her husband, due to his unrepentant smoking and drinking habits.

She told the court that their union was two and a half year-old.

Testifying before Chief Ademola Odunade, the court’s President, Folasade, said that she was determined to call it quits with her husband because she does not want their child to have a bad beginning of drug abuse like his father.

She added that her husband inherited smoking and consumption of alcohol from his father, as such wanted to end the marriage to stop what seemed like a generational trend from continuing.

“I did everything humanly possible to discourage Taiwo, from continuing with the habit of beer consumption and cigarette smoking, but he has refused to turn a new leaf

“Instead, he said that I am making life uncomfortable for him and that I should move away from his house.

“When I insisted, Taiwo one day, led about 25 members of his gang to attack me in my matrimonial home, by beating and molesting me as well as ransacking the entire house.

“The men who were masked requested for the land documents Taiwo had bought for our child which he kept with me, but I had taken the document away before they arrived.

“Taiwo’s relatives are aware of all these acts and his disappearance from home for the past five months,” Folasade explained.

The defendant consented to the suit and did not deny the allegations leveled against him, instead, he threw more light on the matter.

Taiwo who earned his living as a software engineer contended that he was a bubbler who could not do without smoking and drinking beer.

“Aside from the fact that Folasade warned me about going to enjoy myself in the night, I started smoking at the backyard and she was still not contented.

“In fact, Folasade demanded money from me before I could make love to her in addition to milking me dry on any slightest opportunity.

“I left home because she often steal my money, I took the chairs in the sitting room and the generator that I bought with money to an unknown destination,” Taiwo said.

In his judgment, Odunade, observed that the foundation of the whole problem was Taiwo’s addiction to smoking and beer.

He added that there might be a tragedy ahead if the court does not end the union.

Odunade therefore pronounced the marriage dissolved and awarded custody of the two and a half year-old child produced by the union to Folasade, directing Taiwo to pay N5, 000 as the child’s monthly feeding allowance. (NAN)

Vanguard