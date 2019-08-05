My father would’ve used me as sacrifice to his cult members’ -Unremorseful son

…40-yr-old man who killed father shows no remorse

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—The 40-year-old man, Bisso Aminu, arrested by operatives of the Niger State Police Command for allegedly killing his 65-year-old father, Aminu Allahbani, has said he has no regret doing so.

His words: “I don’t have any regret killing my father, because if I didn’t, he would have taken my life. He never meant well for me because he would have succeeded in using me for sacrifice to please his cult members.

“I was only smarter than him and if he had not attempted to take my life, I wouldn’t have taken his life at all; I am ready for the worst.”

Bisso Aminu, who was arrested in Yingu village in Rijau Local Government of the state, reportedly attacked his father with a hoe while he was sleeping when he “learned plan by my father to offer me as a sacrifice.”

Speaking with journalists after his arrest in Rijau, headquarters of Rijau Local Government Area, the suspect said he had earlier observed his father’s change of attitude towards him in the past few days.

He said all attempts to find out what was going on proved abortive, until “I realised the planned evil work of my father. I had no option than to take his life in order to protect mine.”

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammad Abubakar, told Vanguard that the suspect would soon be charged to court after conclusion of investigation.

Vanguard