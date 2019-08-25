My complexion attracts people to me – Favor Thompson

By Tolulope Abereoje

In today’s world, a lot of people boast of grabbing people’s attention with their body features such as butt, legs, face, boobs and curves to mention a few. But that is not the case with Nollywood actress, Favor Thompson.

In a chat with Potpourri, Favor Thompson disclosed that her complexion is the compelling force that attracts all and sundry to her. “Whenever I ask, people always tell me that my complexion and beauty was the first attraction when we met. I’ve heard it over and over again such that I’m now used to it.

I’m not surprised that is the attraction though; I am a skin therapist and I can tell you that I know everything that has to do with skin care and that is the secret behind my glowing skin,” she said.

Being the eldest of four children, Thompson revealed that although she has been having a swell time since she joined the movie industry, she has had an experience with directors and producers who wanted to “get down” with her, thanks to her complexion.

“Yes, I have had a few approach me and they made sexual advances to me but I bluntly refused because I know that I don’t have to mess my way to the top and with God on my side, I will reach the zenith of my career,” she said.

Vanguard