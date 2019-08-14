Mudiame Int’l, Airforce sign calibration, NDT agreement

Oil servicing firm, Mudiame International Limited has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Nigerian Airforce for the calibration of equipment, welding and non-destructive testing, NDT, of aircraft and other equipment belonging to the airforce and other security agencies.

In a statement in Abuja, Mudiame International disclosed that the agreement would drastically reduce capital flight used in importing expatriates, oversee training and maintenance of equipment.

The company noted that the partnership, aimed at manufacturing of equipment locally and helping other African countries, especially in the areas of oil and gas servicing and domestication of key skills needed in the Airforce, Navy and allied industries would help reduce over-dependence on foreign countries, especially Europe and America.

READ ALSO:

Speaking during a graduation ceremony for the first set of Airforce officials trained under the agreement, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar said the Airforce had signed partnership with about 100 local firms as part of measures to design local solutions that would help reduce unnecessary spending of taxpayers money on foreign trips and conserve foreign exchange in the country.

Abubakar, who was represented by NAF’s Director in charge of Aircraft Quality Assurance, Air Commodore Cosmas Ozougwu, explained that the partnership with Mudiame would enable NAF to calibrate its equipment, conduct NDT and weld, thereby kick-starting the Force centre located in Kaduna with limited or no assistance of external bodies.

Abubakar stated that the force has been taking most of its equipment out of the country for repairs and maintenance since the military arm is involved with a lot of aviation equipment, which require precision but decided to look in-ward to build local capacity.

VANGUARD