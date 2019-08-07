MTN Nigeria celebrates 18 years of remarkable operation

It’s 18 years today since the first call went out from an MTN line, and the company says it remains a committed believer in Nigeria.

Now quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, with over 3,000 Nigerian shareholders, MTN has grown to become the leading player in Nigeria’s ICT space, with over 61 million subscribers, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Speaking on the anniversary, MTN Nigeria CEO, Ferdi Moolman, said: “This is one of the most important years in our history, because it is the year we finally got to be listed on the NSE.”

MTN says other remarkable achievements of the past 18 years include investing over N2 trillion into the Nigerian economy and paying over N1.7 trillion in taxes, levies and other regulatory fees since incorporation in 2001, supporting social initiatives with over N18 billion through the MTN Foundation, maintaining over 90% Nigerian staff in its workforce of over 1,600, and creating employment indirectly for over 500,000 more Nigerians.

According to Moolman, the company will “continue to improve the quality of its ICT offerings, with a key focus to help Nigerians remain connected to one another for business, family and pleasure. And we will continue to be a big supporter of Nigerian aspirations, through our investments in entertainment, education, technology, and the science.”