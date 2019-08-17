MSMEs: Osinbajo thumbs up for Enugu

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has described Enugu state as one of the best states in the country that have performed exceedingly well in the federal government’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) programme.

Prof. Osinbajo also commended the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for its contribution towards the success of the entrepreneurship programme, stressing that “we have received a great deal of support from the state government”.

The Vice President gave the commendations in Enugu, during the activation/launch of TraderMoni initiative of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration at the Artisan Market in Enugu North Local Government Area.

The scheme which is a non-collateral and interest-free loan for petty traders and artisans in the country to encourage them to earn a living, create wealth and job opportunities for those in the rural and urban communities especially the teeming youth, under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) of the National Social Investments Programme, is domiciled in the Office of the Vice President and implemented by the Bank of Industry (BOI).

Speaking further at the event, Prof. Osinbajo stated that the joint efforts “is to make sure that our people especially traders and small businesses are able to benefit from the programme of the federal government and to create a conducive environment that would enable the beneficiaries do their businesses with some degree of comfort.”

According to him, “If small businesses prosper, the nation will prosper. This is why Mr. President decided that we must do the scheme called MarketMoni in collaboration with the Bank of Industry (BOI) and TraderMoni also”. The Vice President maintained that the scheme was “very important for us and a win-win for everybody who participates because it puts money in the hands of traders so that the traders can invest more in their inventory, the things they sell, and they can become wealthier and employ people also”.

Prof. Osinbajo disclosed that 4,577 traders in Enugu State have so far benefited from the MarketMoni while 23,834 traders have equally benefited from the TraderMoni, saying: “We intend to do more”.

Vanguard