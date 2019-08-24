Breaking News
Translate

Mr Nigeria among top 5 best talents at grand finale of Mr World in Philippines

On 8:16 amIn Entertainment, Newsby

The 24-year-old  Mr Nigeria, Nelson Enwerem, late on Friday in Manila  in the Philippines  emerged one of the top  five talents at  the  just concluded Mr World pageant.

A correspondent  of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who monitored the contest on cable network  from Lagos, also reports that Jack Heslewood of England emerged the new Mr World 2019.

Heslewood defeated  71 other candidates during the grand  finale to become the 10th Mr World.

NAN reports that the  27-year-old model  also won  an award for his  impressive drumming, had now  succeeded India’s 29-year-old, Rohit Khandelwal, who had just completed his three-year-old reign.

FG to extend electricity line to Senegal, Ghana, others(Opens in a new browser tab)

Also, Enwerem, a model and fashion designer, who won the talent award of  being the best in graceful contemporary dance, told NAN from the  Philippines that he was grateful to Nigerians and his sponsors.

“I just want to say a very big thank you to everyone who supported my journey. God bless everyone, I tried my best to represent our country which I’m very sure I did extremely well.

“Unfortunately,  I didn’t win but everyone who watched the show or was at the event and everyone who competed with us is very aware that the results ain’t fair,” he said.

According to him, all I can say right now is that I’m thankful to God, Silverbird organization, my family and friends and every Nigerian out there for making this experience worth it for me.

NAN reports that though Mr Nigeria did not make the list of  the first five  topmost contestants, but Fezile Mkhize, (black) from South Africa did.

Mkhize emerged  the first runner up and won the  Mr World Africa title.

Mr Nigeria begs for more votes to win Mr World(Opens in a new browser tab)

The biennial event, which was held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday, Aug. 23, had Mexico’s Brian Faugier, as  the second runner up.

Bet Saliva  from the Philippines went away  with  Mr World Asia title.

The five countries that made it to the finals were:  Brazil, Dominican Republic, Mexico, South Africa and current champion, England.

NAN also reports that Enwerem was one of the 13 young men that represented Africa at the Mr World competition in the  Philippines.

The other African countries with that featured participants are:  Angola, Botswana, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Ethiopia, Guinea Bisau, Kenya, Mauritius, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan and Nigeria.

This 2019 edition of Mr World held in the Philippines is the 10th.

The global  title holder is expected to travel around  the world as a charity  ambassador.

The Mr World  competition is a biennial  event  and also, it is  the male beauty pageant sponsored by the Miss World Organisation.

The competition was  founded in 1996 . (NAN)

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.