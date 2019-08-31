Mozambican Elections Commission urges electorate to avoid hate speech, violence during campaigns

The National Election Commission of Mozambique (CNE) on Friday urged political parties and the electorate to desist from the use of hate speech and violence during the election campaign that begins on Saturday.

Abdul Carimo, President of the commission, made the appeal at a news conference held in Maputo in a message of exhortation on the occasion of the election campaign starts.

He said that the presidential, legislative and provincial assembly elections would hold in October 2019.

“The commission urges campaigners to adopt principles and values that make election a festive moment, principles that nurture and foster tolerance, forgiveness, reconciliation and converge with fraternity,’’ Carimo said.

He added that actors should detach themselves from disorder, insult, defamation and other forms of deviant conduct.

The CNE president said political parties should coordinate with police, journalists, public administration, observers or other entities directly or indirectly linked to the electoral process to ensure a safe campaign, avoiding incidents and violence.

“We call on society as a whole to respect the rules and rights of others, and we hope that the exercise of political manifestation will be peaceful, tolerant, ethical and respectful and without intimidation.’’

The election will hold Oct. 15. (Xinhua/NAN)

Vanguard