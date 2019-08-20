By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO— PRESIDENT, Ancient Religious Societies of African Descendent International Council, Chief Ifagbenusola Atanda, yesterday, accused traditional rulers across the country of reducing themselves to political jobbers rather than being custodians of tradition, thereby losing the right to check the excesses of politicians while in public office.

Chief Atanda said this at the 2019 traditional religious day at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park in Osogbo,

He said the refusal of traditional rulers to curb corrupt politicians has further enhanced corruption in Nigeria.

Atanda said: “It is high time traditional rulers stop running to politicians for personal benefit, many of our monarchs have reduced themselves to political sycophants because of contracts and other favours from politicians, so they lost the right to call any erring politician in public office to order”.

“Meanwhile, traditional rulers ought to be living above board morally so that any of their subjects would be put under control.”

Earlier, the supervisor for the Ministry of Home, Tourism and Culture, Dr Bisi Babawale, who represented Governor Adegboyega Oyetola disclosed that government intention is to use tradition to develop the state tourism sector and attract foreign investment to the state.

He said many traditional religion followers at home and in the diaspora have the potential to attract foreign investment if the cultural aspect of African tradition is properly harnessed.

Also read:

Meanwhile, the Traditional Religion Worshipers Association in Osun State has called on Nigerians to stay away from corruption and corrupt practices noting that the consequences of such an act are grave and certain on corrupt individuals.

In a statement titled: The Perspective of Yoruba Traditional Religion Towards Corruption, by its Public Relations Officer, Fagbenle Adebayo called for the use of traditional religion deity as means of taking an oath of office as consequences of betraying such oath is imminent.

Adebayo said: “Politicians, who take the oath of office using traditional deities, would not dare betray the trust of the people.”

, hence, they have always hidden away from using it and even work against its usage as a symbol of taking oath into office.”

“But still what is certain is that public office holders who stole public fund will not get God’s forgiveness except they seek forgiveness from each individual, whose rights have been denied through their actions or inactions.”

Vanguard