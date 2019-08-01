Breaking News
Translate

Monaco leapfrog Galatasaray in race to sign Onyekuru

On 3:03 amIn News, Sportsby

Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru is being linked with an imminent move to Monaco.

Henry Onyekuru

According to L’Equipe, the Principality club are in the market for offensive players and are on the brink of signing Everton-owned winger Onyekuru.

A transfer fee of seventeen million euros is being mooted and it is claimed that the player has been offered a five-year contract.

READ ALSO: 2022 World Cup qualifiers: Super Eagles draw bye

He could replace Monaco’s Colombia hitman Radamel Falcao who is reportedly close to a switch to Galatasaray.

The Turkish Super Lig champions are among the teams interested in signing the Nigerian this summer but it appears they are lagging behind Monaco in the race for his services.

Monaco sent their representative to monitor Onyekuru in the Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in April 2019 and the Super Eagle seems to have impressed their scout thanks to his goal in the 66th minute.

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.