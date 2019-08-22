Miyetti Allah dissociates self, demands probe of Akwa Ibom attack

By Harris Emmanuel

A group, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has dissociated itself from the reported killing in Mkpat Enin council of Akwa Ibom state by suspected herdsmen.

State Chairman of the Association, Alhaji Farouk Umar, while condemning the act, described it as a ‘’heinous and criminal act that must not go unpunished’’.

Umar, who spoke through the Association’s scribe, Alhaji Yerima Ahmed, stated that the Association does not condone any form of violence as exhibited by the assailants in Mkpat Enin council, in which one farmer was killed, while others sustained injuries in the attacks.

He advised the security agencies not to leave any stone unturned in ensuring that the masterminds of the heinous crime were fished out and made to face the music to serve as a deterrent to others.

According to him, it was very difficult to unmask the true identity of the brain behind the attacks in a particular location because of the nomadic nature of cattle breeding as the herdsmen do not have a fixed settlement in the state.

Umar spoke about having proper documentation of the itineraries and activities of the herders to checkmate cross border violence.

He said, ‘’Herdsmen do not have a permanent settlement in Akwa Ibom State. Some herdsmen do brig cattle from the neighbouring states to graze in Akwa Ibom State.

‘’We call on the security agencies to be more proactive to forestall future occurrences. The identities of herders coming into a particular state or locality must be properly documented. The movement and activities of the herders must be monitored.

‘’Our prayers are with the loved ones of the victims and we join voices with them to demand justice’’.