Miss Bold and Beauty Plus Size pageant returns for 2019 edition

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Miss Bold and Beautiful Nigeria Plus Size Pageant is up with her second edition this year 2019. The “Naija is Thick” themed edition as the host company Cherdah Republic has announced through her Project Manager, Obasi, Uchechukwu Godian is meant to “celebrate the over 68% of Nigeria’s female populace that are on the plus side of life”.

The Plus Size National Pageant was created in 2018 to bridge the size disparity created by the fashion and entertainment industry in Nigeria. Cherdah Republic Limited established the platform to serve as an avenue where thick, chubby, plus sized, curvy, and fat girls can seize the opportunity to show the world what they are capable of and to build self confidence as well as general sense of worth.

With over 2 million Naira worth of prizes to be won, call for entries is still open as the auditions kick off across the country within the month of August with the grand finale billed for October 25th.

HRM, Queen Eneokwe Calista the “Kick Out Body Shaming” themed maiden edition winner, a 21-year-old student of the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu, has been using her reign to reach out to plus sized ladies, preaching the message against any form of body shaming.

She said,”Plus sized ladies should know that they are capable of anything they set their minds on, irrespective of their body sizes. You shouldn’t let anybody make you feel less human or less important because you are a true representation of an African Woman. I appreciate Cherdah Republic for the opportunity they have given me this year and wish to see more ladies embrace this platform and experience the positives I have benefitted from being here”.

Vanguard