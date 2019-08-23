Ministers’ first day at work, promise to deliver ‘Next Level Agenda’

By Idowu Bankole

Some of the newly-appointed and returning ministers yesterday visited their ministry, promising to ensure the next level agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari Is actualize. The ministers who were received in their ministries by the permanent secretaries said that they will work hard to avoid overlapping of duties and that purposeful leadership.

“We need to guide our loins and achieve in such a short time” – Olamilekan Adegbite

Olamilekan Adegbite, the new Minister of Mines and Steel Development Promises to consolidate on Fayemi’s achievement

The new Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has targeted 40 per cent job creation in the mining sector within four years.

Adegbite made this known while having his maiden media briefing at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, shortly he was sworn-in along the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Okechukwu Ogah, as both also addressed management and staff of the ministry.

He said: “We need to guide our loins and achieve in such a short time. Am really impressed with the warm reception I received today and mute this field and have some rudimentary interaction because I worked in Ogun state as commissioner for works and infrastructure.

“I knew that they were often times we had to resolve issues about illegal miners, and I know for sure that Ogun state has a lot of minerals that is the rudimentary we are talking about in this sector. I intend to learn quickly from all of you especially the permanent secretary.

“Today, as soon as we were handed over the portfolio I approach Governor Fayemi I followed his progress while he was in the ministry, I knew he had done a lot of work and like he said there is no real getting the will you can always learn from people that have work before. And also, I intend along with my brother, of course, to learn quickly the lopes so that we can contribute our quota to the success of this administration.

“Especially, increasing the revenue phases of the country and lifting people out of poverty Mr President has promised that we will lift 100 million people out of poverty in 10 years. By the end of the term of this administration, we want to at least if not 40 per cent is done. On the fourth year if not this it should be around 35 to 40 per cent. This I am sure that this ministry will contribute its own to that.”

Adegbite also cautioned management and staff in the ministry to inculcate the spirit of honesty and hard work in order to overcome the temptation to be corrupt and not just in monetary issues but attitude.

Agriculture is the largest employer of labour in Nigeria, if Nigeria gets agricultural policy right, the country may not only feed its citizens but the entire West African countries – Mohammed Nanono

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Nanono, promised to make the agricultural sector a key component in President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘Next Level’ agenda.

THE new Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Nanono, Wednesday, promised to make the agricultural sector a key component in President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘Next Level’ agenda.

Nanono who gave the assurance along with the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shekuri, during their maiden meeting with staff at the sector at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, said will be his major focus for the next four years.

According to him with the renewed vision and vigour the Agric sector under the ‘Next Level’ drive would be a big player in job creation and economic prosperity, which Nigerians would feel the impact in a new dimension.

He said: “Agriculture is the largest employer of labour in Nigeria, if Nigeria gets agricultural policy right, the country may not only feed its citizens but the entire West African countries.

“We cannot do it alone but we need the support of all our staff and the achievement would be greater for the benefit of all Nigerians. Please, we are to double our effort and give our best.

“We understand there are challenges but we will see how they could be tackled as it concerns to staff and all stakeholders in the sector.”

2020 budget of the Ministry would be ready by September in line with Presidential directives – Dr.Ogbonnaya Onu

The Minister of Science and Technology Dr.Ogbonnaya Onu said that the new policy framework in the Ministry would be in line with the Presidential directives of diversifying the economy, grow the economy, and fight corruption and insecurity.

The Minister of Science and Technology Dr.Ognonnaya Onu has promised that the 2020 budget of the Ministry would be ready by September in line with Presidential directives to return the budget to January-December fiscal year meeting.

Dr Onu disclosed this during his welcome address with the staff of the Ministry in Abuja.

Onu also In view of this, the Minister assured that his Ministry will endeavour to get it’s budget estimates ready so as to have a hitch-free budget defence before the National Assembly.

He further stressed that the budget for the Ministry and Agencies should be ready before two weeks. “It is the most important priority for now” he added.

The function of the Ministry and its Agencies he added would be streamlined so as to avoid overlap of duties

Onu also stressed that he will work harmoniously with the Minister of state in order to achieve a good result for the best interest of the country.

The Minister charged the management to brace up for more work and demanded their support and cooperation to take the Ministry to a greater height.

Dr.Onu commended the Permanent Secretary, Mr Bitrus Bako, Directors of the Ministry and DGS of the Agencies for handling the affairs of the Ministry.

“I can assure you of my diligence and sense of commitment. I intend to apply myself totally to this assignment in order to justify the confidence entrusted in me by Mr President and by extension, all Nigerians” – Engr. Sale Mamman

The newly appointed Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman has promised to use the sector as a vehicle for the delivery of all government policies.

Mamman who assumed duties alongside his Minster of State, Mr Goddy Jedy Agba, also said the sector will be repositioned to drive the social, economic and industrial development of the country.

He also emphasised on the regime’s commitment to providing a conducive working environment in the Ministry for all to contribute their quota to the new course of action in taking the sector to the “Next Level”.

According to him, “I can assure you of my diligence and sense of commitment. I intend to apply myself totally to this assignment in order to justify the confidence entrusted in me by Mr President and by extension, all Nigerians”.

Minister stated that “I also intend to operate an open-door policy to avail every staff, no matter their status, the opportunity to contribute their quota to the new course of action. I will welcome every information or advice that would enhance our efficiency”

Ministry will attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) into the country by stimulating business linkages between large and small enterprises – Mr Adeniyi Adebayo

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, said FG will deepen the impact of Foreign Direct Investments. Mr Adeniyi Adebayo says the ministry will attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) into the country by stimulating business linkages between large and small enterprises.

Adebayo said this on Thursday in Abuja at a stakeholders’ engagement for the Implementation of “Business Linkage Programme” for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Multinational Enterprises (MNES)/Large Local Cooperates (LLCs).

According to the minister, “FDI can add little to local development if there is a lack of adequately skilled human capital, absorptive capacity in local firms or incentives to transfer technology to local firms.

“There is a need to combine MSMEs support policies with FDIs attraction policies. Well, design MSMEs and FDIs policies can ensure that FDIs work for local enterprise development.

He said that stimulating business linkages had been a strategy for building local enterprises that could compete at home and abroad as well as meet employment goals.

Every department, agency and parastatal under the ministry are expected to cut cost in the execution of the projects and other activities -Fashola

Former Governor of Lagos state Babatunde Raji Fashola Wednesday resumed duty as Minister of Works and Housing.

He was in charge of the same ministry in the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari but with the inclusion of the power sector.

This time, he would be manning the ministry with a new Minister of State, Engineer Abubakar D. Aliyu, a former Yobe state deputy governor.

The minister said he expected every department, agency and parastatal under the ministry to cut cost in the execution of the projects and other activities.

This, he said, would assist the government to prudently execute its projects, saying that the ‘fortunes of the nation are determined by the attitude of its professionals.

Fashola also charged the concerned staff to concentrate on the budget preparation for the ministry to execute its projects and other programmes.

To this end, he charged the staff of the ministry to make their travelling and leave between the months of October and November very flexible for the success of the exercise.

“I love leaving marks wherever I visit” – Akpabio

The newly appointed Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, has pledged his commitment to ensuring effective development in the Niger Delta region, especially in the areas of infrastructure.

Akpabio made the pledge at the reception ceremony to usher him into the ministry on Wednesday in Abuja. “I love leaving marks wherever I visit, it is a great privilege on our part being selected to work with you, to see how we can turn around the fortunes of the Niger Delta region.

“Of course you know why this ministry was set up, specifically that region would have been like a golden egg but has been neglected for long.

“If not because we’re just coming for the first time, I would have asked for your achievements so far, especially in the areas of construction of bridges, employment and others.

“Being a Niger Delta person, I will ensure that things are better for further and effective development of the region. “So the President is looking forward to commissioning a lot of projects in the Niger Delta region.

“I believe the Niger Delta region and its people, they are looking forward to the alleviation of poverty in their lives and transformation of infrastructure,” he said. According to him, peace can only be achieved when the people are satisfied with positive performance if people do not feel your impact, there is no way peace will be maintained in that region.

Vanguard