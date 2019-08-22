The Secretary of Advocacy for Change group, Comrade Eyengho Samuel Besidone has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his choice of ministerial appointees, noting that the resourceful persons chosen by this administration have shown the readiness of President Buhari to fix the nation.

Eyengho made this known yesterday in Abuja while applauding Chief Timipre Silver on his well-deserved appointment into the Ministry of State for petroleum, Bar Festus Keyamo, Clement Ikanade Agba, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Rotimi Amaechi, Chief Godswill Akpabio and others in the list.

According to him, the perceived anger being exhibited by Nigerian Youths across the world can be reduced if there is proper handling of resources made available for the ministries.

“The government of the day is becoming more of an old age stock this, in turn, is telling on the youth which occupies about 44% of the total population, there is the need for this administration to include more youths into governance” he added.