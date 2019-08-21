Minister of Mines and Steel Development promises to lift Nigerians out of poverty

Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development has promised to lift Nigerians out of poverty by developing the nation’s endowed natural resources.

He made the promise on Wednesday in Abuja when he assumed office shortly after the inauguration of the 43 ministers by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the minister was received by some heads of parastatals agencies under the ministry and Directors in the ministry.

“I intend to learn quickly from all of you. I have been following the progress of Dr Kayode Fayemi, the immediate past minister of this ministry who did a lot of work.

“I also intend to learn the robes quickly with the Minister of State, so that we can contribute our quota to the development of the country, especially with regards to lifting people out of poverty.

“Mr President has promised to lift 100 million people out of poverty in ten years, at the end of tenure of this administration which is four years, we want to at least achieve 40 per cent of that,’’ he said.

Adegbite expressed optimism that the administration would achieve a lot at delivering the dividends of democracy.

The minister said he would stamp out corruption in the sector in line with the agenda of the Buhari’s administration.

“Corruption fight begins with all of us, if we can be disciplined in the little things we do in our privacy, it will be easier to fight corruption in the country.

“We will join efforts with the Federal Government in fight corruption to ensure a corruption free society,’’ he said.

Speaking in the same vein, Dr Ukachukwu Ogah, the Minister of State for the ministry said he would support the minister to achieve the vision for the sector.

Ogah solicited the support of the members of staff of the ministry to achieve the vision.

“We will all work as a team to take this ministry to an enviable position,’’ he said

Dr Abdulkadri Mu’azu, the ministry`s Permanent Secretary welcomed the ministers and gave them the break-down of the departments and operations.

He said the ministry was strategic to the country, especially with regards to diversification of the economy,

Muazu pledged the loyalty and dedication of the management and workers staff of the ministry to the ministers to enable them succeed the tasks ahead,

Some members of staff of the ministry who spoke with the NAN expressed optimism that the ministers would bring to bear their experiences to take the ministry to greater heights. (NAN)

