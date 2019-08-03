By Evelyn Usman

President of Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria, AISSON Dr. Ona Ekhomu, said yesterday in Lagos, that the Military had been overstretched and fatigued with policing duties in Nigeria, since the emergence of Boko Haram in the North East.

To this effect, he has therefore called on the Federal Government to adopt what he termed risk management strategies and self help remedy in order to tackle insurgency, militancy and other forms of security threats in the country.

He said this in a statement issued and signed by his Media Assistant, Mrs Tope Adesuyi, on the 10th Anniversary of the death of leader of Boko Haram sect, Sheikh Mohammed Yusuf and some of his members, in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He stated that the burial anniversary should among other things, teach Nigerians that it was easier to start armed conflict than to end it, cautioning the Federal Government not to make the same mistake he alleged it made at the initial stage of Boko Haram, in the Shiites case.

He said: “Boko Haram insurgency was a result of the absence of responsible governance in July 2009. The history of Boko Haram insurgency should teach governments at the Federal, State and Local Government level, to avoid arrogance when dealing with groups that could result to armed struggle.

“Shiites crisis is not being properly handled. The court-ordered release of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zak Zaki issued in December 2016 ought to be obeyed by the Federal Government to douse tensions in the country. Federal Government must avoid giving the impression that it is persecuting the leader of an important religious sect in Nigeria. The Military is over-stretched with policing duties in 34 states of the country. It is also battle-fatigued after 10 years of armed conflict with Boko Haram in the Northeast.

“Federal Government and the Borno State government officials all wrongly thought that the Boko Haram problem had been solved as at July 31,2009. Unfortunately, the crisis had just started. To date, the crisis has claimed over 35,000 lives including 65 mourners this week in Badu, Borno State. The insurgency has created 2.1million Internally Displaced Persons in the North East. The nation cannot afford another insurgency” he said.

Vanguard