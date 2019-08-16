Menstrual Period is not a mourning moment, Look good

By Funmi Ajumobi

There is no reason for any woman to feel ugly or miserable while having her Menstrual Period. Yes, having your period may cause you to feel bloated, sluggish and a bit cranky, but as Homemakers, you should understand that everything that God gave to you is what makes you unique. No wonder some people are going through self-inflicted pain just to have hormones that can make them menstruate.

We are given naturally not to make us moody anytime we have the flow but to be proud of who we are as women and to rejoice that we are productive. It is not the time when everybody around you should know what is going on with you.

Remember as homemakers, you determine the mood of the family. When you are happy, the family is happy. Let your girls ask you if you actually do menstruation. Let us change their attitude to this circle. Though some do have pains this time that should not make them moody.

How to spice up your mood during this period

Wear underpants that is comfortable for you

Panties made from synthetics like Lycra are not too good for you during this period. It is advised to avoid it as they restrict air-flow to your vaginal and thus make you sweat under there. This is not good for vaginal health and hygiene

Nothing drains away from your confidence on your period faster than uncomfortable or unreliable pads. If that’s dragging you down, opt for underwear that’s a little tight but not so much that it will make you uncomfortable, but tight enough to help hold the pad in contact with your body so the blood goes straight onto the pad and it doesn’t move about as much. Wow! Remember when you were teens and after few days of the menstrual period when blood doesn’t flow heavily again and pad began to move sideways? It wasn’t something we enjoyed because there wasn’t much enlightenment then. No grooming in preparation for what ladies will live with for at least 35-40years. Now that we know, our children must know to avoid our unpalatable experience

Opt for darker colours. White underwear isn’t a good option on your period as you risk stains. Blacks or dark reds are best to wear and avoid wearing your best underwear so you don’t run the risk of it getting ruined.

There is a different mood for every woman. If you feel as if nothing is right when you’re on your period, changing up details such as your make-up can lift your mood and make you feel more confident and a little work on your eye area can help to brighten up your whole complexion.

A carefully chosen perfume can also give your spirits a lift. So, go for a perfume with clean, aromatic notes as it has the power to make you feel more energised. Or, try citrus scents to create that light, fresh feelings.

Try using a cream eye shadow rather than a powder. It looks fresher and more modern – plus, cream textures have an anti-ageing effect, which will boost confidence.

Pair that with bright, velvety-looking lips. Start by applying lip balm and blot to ensure it doesn’t leave too much residue. Smooth foundation over your lips then lightly dust with powder before applying your lipstick, then reapply for a stunning finish.

Finally, adorn yourself with your best and don’t let that time of the month cramp your style

